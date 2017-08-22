Nigerians jolly for Jollof rice festival

  • 22 August 2017

As people dey celebrate world Jollof day, young boys and girls, old mama and papa dem all gather for the Lagos Jollof Festival, wey dey happen every year, to enjoy different types of di rice

  • Bowl of jollof rice EatDrinkLagos

    Jollof rice na very popular food for Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and plenty other countries and e dey bring people together. Na EatDrink for Lagos arrange dis one.

  • Jollof rice EatDrinkLagos

    Each country get dia own way wey dem dey take do am.

  • People wey dey hug. EatDrinkLagos

    And plenty people comot to sample different kain Jollof rice for the event.

  • Pikin wey dey chop jollof rice. EatDrinkLagos

    Different countries dey claim say na dem get jollof rice. For April, Nigeria Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, talk say na Senegal Jollof sweet pass.

