Nigerians jolly for Jollof rice festival
As people dey celebrate world Jollof day, young boys and girls, old mama and papa dem all gather for the Lagos Jollof Festival, wey dey happen every year, to enjoy different types of di rice
-
EatDrinkLagos
Jollof rice na very popular food for Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and plenty other countries and e dey bring people together. Na EatDrink for Lagos arrange dis one.
-
EatDrinkLagos
Each country get dia own way wey dem dey take do am.
-
EatDrinkLagos
And plenty people comot to sample different kain Jollof rice for the event.
-
EatDrinkLagos
Different countries dey claim say na dem get jollof rice. For April, Nigeria Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, talk say na Senegal Jollof sweet pass.
