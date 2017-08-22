Nigeria: How Rats chase President Buhari from office

Image copyright Bayo Omoboriowo Image example Rats don damage President Buhari office

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant, SSA on Media mata to President Muhammadu Buhari say rodents don damage di President office and dis na why im dey work from home.

"After im no dey for office for about three months, rodents don cause plenty damage for di furniture and air conditioning units wey dey for im office and dis na why e dey work from home for now," Shehu tell BBC.

Shehu tell BBC say dis na one of di reason why dem dey clean and renovate di office now.

After over 100 days in London where im dey on medical vacation, President Buhari return to Nigeria on Saturday, August 19. Im address di nation on Monday morning, come send letter to di National Assembly say im don resume work.

But, on Monday, di President still work from home and people come dey ask wetin cause this one.

Shehu say dem just dey clean di office and dis na why di President dey work from di office wey im get for di residential area of Aso Rock villa, wey bi seat of government for Nigeria.