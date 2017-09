JAMB don release cut off mark for 2017/18 admission

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Students for Nigeria go fit now write post-UTME exam to enter university

Di Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) don release cut off mark for student wey wan enter university for Nigeria.

Cut-off mark na di lowest score wey student fit get, to qualify for admission university for Nigeria.

Dem also release cut off mark for students wey go enter polytechnic plus colleges of education.

Di marks dey between 150 - 200.

Na JAMB registrar Professor Is-haq Oloyede, talk dis one, after di 2017 Combined Policy Meetings on Admissions into Tertiary Institutions for Nigeria finish for Tuesday.

Im add say some universities fit reduce dia marks and others fit increase am.

Matter for ground be say, even as JAMB dey release dis cut-off mark, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) still dey on strike.