Nigeria: How rat chase President Buhari from office after N2m fumigation

The palava for Nigeria on top say rat "chase" President Muhammadu Buhari from office don enter another level, on Tuesday.

BudgIT, wey bi one NGO wey dey put eye for budget and government money matter for Nigeria, don go ontop social media to ask wetin happen to di N2m ($5,500) wey government budget for cleaning and fumigation of di office of di President this year if na true say "rodents" don damage furniture and air conditioning units for inside di office.

Trouble begin wen Garba Shehu wey bi Senior Special Assistant on Media matter to President Buhari talk say rodents don damage di President office and dis na why im dey work from home.

"After im no dey for office for about three months, rodents don cause plenty damage for di furniture and air conditioning units wey dey for im office and dis na why e dey work from home for now," Shehu tell BBC.

Stanley Achonu, Lead of BudgIT tell BBC News Pidgin say wetin the President spokesperson dey talk no make sense, "because the State House na important building wey dem dey take care of everyday, sotay dem even renovate am two years ago."

Many Nigerians don go on di Internet dey talk their own for di matter. One person say rat for Aso Rock dey wear gas mask and bullet-proof, so ordinary N2m ($5,500) fumigation no go fit kill dem.

After 103 days for London, UK on top medical vacation, President Buhari return to Nigeria on August 19. Im come send letter to National Assembly say im don resume work.

But the tori get k-leg on Monday wen di President no gree come to di office but dey work from home. Wen BBC ask am, Shehu say rat don spoil di furniture and air conditioning units, so the President go dey work from home, for now.