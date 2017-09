Nigerians still dey react on top tori say President Buhari suppose work from home, because rat don spoil things inside im office.

Stanley Achonu wey be Operations Lead for non-governmental organisation BudgIT, tell BBC Pidgin why dem post how much Nigeria don budget to spray State House, make rat and other animals no near the place.

Aso Rock na the whole area where President Buhari dey live, and work.