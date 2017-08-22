Nigerians jolly for Jollof rice festival

The competition no be small, the fight na heavy kasala. Insult upon insult upon injury. Ghana fire Nigeria, Nigeria wipe Senegal, Senegal mama Ghana. No retreat, no surrender.

Across West and Central Africa, people still dey enter kitchen to formulate the best Jollof rice wey tongue go confess to.

Well, last April, Nigeria Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, use im own tongue confess say na Senegal Jollof sweet pass.

And if you remember as many people on top social media no gree dat one, e mean say the mata never finish.

For Lagos, Nigeria, some people put all dat wowo Jollof talk for one side as dem come together to enjoy Jollof festival.