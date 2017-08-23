US javelin team wan 'Night King' for Olympics
Di US Olympic team don put for Twitter say make anybody wey get di number of actor wey play di 'Night King,' share am, so dem go fit employ di actor to help dem throw Javelin.
Plenty Game of Thrones fans for twitter come begin reply with different-different messages on top this tweet.
Some of dem dey talk say, dey wan make im come represent their country and no be United States of America.
Di person wey play di role of di Night King for Game of Thrones na Richard Brake.
For di series, na im be the di leader of di 'White Walker' wey come from di North.
He get supernatural power to create plenty army of people wey no dey alive.