US javelin team wan 'Night King' for Olympics

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Maybe a winter Olympics for di Night King?

Di US Olympic team don put for Twitter say make anybody wey get di number of actor wey play di 'Night King,' share am, so dem go fit employ di actor to help dem throw Javelin.

Image copyright Twitter handle of US Olympic Team Image example The Tweet from the US Olympic Team

Plenty Game of Thrones fans for twitter come begin reply with different-different messages on top this tweet.

Some of dem dey talk say, dey wan make im come represent their country and no be United States of America.

Image copyright Tweeter handle of US Olympic Team

Image copyright Twitter handle of US Olympic team

Image copyright Twitter page of US Olympic Team

Image copyright US olympic Team twitter handle

Image copyright US Olympic team twitter handle

Image copyright Twitter handle of US Olympic team

Image copyright US Olympic team twitter handle

Image copyright Twitter handle of US Olympic team

Image copyright Twitter handle of US Olympic team

Image copyright Twitter handle of US Olympic team

Image copyright Twitter handle of US Olympic team

Di person wey play di role of di Night King for Game of Thrones na Richard Brake.

For di series, na im be the di leader of di 'White Walker' wey come from di North.

He get supernatural power to create plenty army of people wey no dey alive.