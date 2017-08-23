Nigerians talk as FEC meeting no hold

Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Buhari still dey work for home

Di meeting of di Federal Executive Council, FEC for Nigeria, wey dey hold every Wednesday, no go happen today.

Dis Federal Executive Council meeting suppose bi di first wey President Muhammadu Buhari go attend since wen im return from medical vacation wey im do for London, UK for over 3 months.

Talk talk person for president, Mr. Femi Adesina, na im announce say the meeting no go hold.

But one informate wey im statement get na say Buhari go receive report of di investigation committee wey torchlight suspension of the Secretary to di Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke.

For April, Buhari suspend Lawal and Oke, come form one three-man committee wey Vice President Yemi Osinbajo lead to investigate them on top allegations of corruption.

Although Adesina no talk why dem cancel the meeting, Nigerians still dey talk ontop say di President dey work from home sake of say rats don damage air conditioning and furniture for inside im office.

Garba Shehu, wey bi Senior Special Assistant on Media to di President tell BBC say rats damage di President office and dis na why im dey work from house.

As you go expect, Nigerians for Twitter chuck mouth on top dis "work from home" style. Dis na some of di things wey dem talk:

Shehu tell BBC say dis na one of di reason why dem dey clean and renovate di office now. The President go dey work from house till im office don ready for around November this year.