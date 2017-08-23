Nigeria: Plenty fun, flogging for Egungun festival
BBC Pidgin go take photo for di beautiful Egungun festival for Nigeria.
Some people still no forget their culture
Dis na one of di street for Iwo, Osun State, Nigeria where people gather to celebrate Egungun festival.
Dis man talk sey im pikin dem go take over this Eegun from im after im die
People come from many parts of Nigeria to celebrate di festival
Youths for Iwo believe say di Egungun festival no go sweet if dem no show strength by flogging each other with big cane
Iwo King, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, say Yoruba culture na im sweet pass in di world.
If you no give Egungun money when e jam you for road, e fit flog you with im big cane.
Dis Egungun dey chop money
Dis pikin dem get power during this festival to flog anybody.
People for Iwo talk say this festival dey bring everybody together no matter their religion.
