Nigeria: Gunmen kidnap former Minister for farm

Some unknown people don kidnap Mr. Usaini Akwanga wey bi one before-before Minister for Labour and Productivity in Nigeria, from im farm for Lafia, Nassarawa State, North central Nigeria.

Police say some people wey carry gun kidnap Mr Akwanga wey bi Minister during President Olusegun Obasanjo, from im farm wey dey im village for Nassarawa State.

Di State Police spokesperson wey bi Kennedy Idrissu confirm di news. Im say police don begin find the kidnappers, and investigation don dey go on.

