Angola people vote for election wey go finally show who go be di new President, on Wednesday 23 August 2017.

After im don be President for 38 years, Jose Eduardo dos Santos don gree say im go comot for office.

Mr Dos Santos na President since September 1979; na big thing for Angola say im wan leave the seat for another person.

But dis dey happen when things hard for di country wey get plenty-plenty crude oil.

So na how election matter don bi for Angola?