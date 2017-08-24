Why Angola election enter day 2

Image copyright MARCO LONGARI/GETTY IMAGES Image example Dem don begin count vote for some places for Angola

BBC don get information say dem don extend the time for di election for Angola to enter day 2 wey bi Thursday, August 24.

This na because 15 polling stations no open for di elections on Wednesday.

The talk talk person for Angolan National Election Commission, talk say the plane wey dey take election materials enter inside villages for Angola been crash.

Na dis election go comot dos Santos from office after 38 years

Na because of dis di election still dey hold today for Benguela and Lunda Norte provinces.

But di majority of di elections don already hold by Wednesday evening.

Angolans don dey wait for di release of di election wey go remove Jose Eduardo Dos Santos from the office wey him don dey since 1979.