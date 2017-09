Di number of people wey dey live for Africa go increase times two by 2050.

And scientists dey worry say we no go fit harvest food wey go reach everybodi by that time. If you come add other tins like long dry season or too much rain, two tins wey dey affect harvest, na serious mata.

Di African Orphan Crops Consortium, wey be people wey sabi science for Kenya, don start to find how farmers for Africa go fit harvest enough food for everybodi, so if corn no dey, people no go suffer hunger.