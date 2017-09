Mugabe wife still get case for SA - Lawyer

Image copyright PHILL MAGAKOE/GETTY IMAGES Image example She talk say she and her friends been dey visit Mugabe pikins when she injure am.

Gabriella Engels wey be di South African woman wey talk say Zimbabwe's First Lady, Grace Mugabe beat am with extension wire don enter court again.

Dis time, her lawyer say Miss Engels wan challenge di decision wey South Africa make, to give Mrs Mugabe diplomatic immunity (wey mean say South Africa no go fit pursue case with Mrs Mugabe again over dat matter).

Dem don drop the first paper for court wey argue say e dey wrong for Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, to give Mrs Mugabe diplomatic immunity, when she enter South Africa for private reason.

AfriForum wey be group wey dey fight for the rights of people dey Miss Engels back on top dis matter.

Her lawyer for di case, Gerry Nel, one ogbonge lawyer for South Africa wey handle di case of Oscar Prestorius wey bi athlete wey kill im girlfriend.

Nel don talk say im go take up Miss Engels case free of charge.

SA don give Grace Mugabe immunity

Miss Engels say di thing wey dey pain her pass na say she bi model and di wound wey she carry for face because of how Mrs Mugabe beat her, go spoil her career.