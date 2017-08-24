Nobody dey irreplaceable, even Usain Bolt - Carl Lewis

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bolt no bi di only person wey Lewis don talk about

Former track and field athlete, Carl Lewis, don carry im own come meet world champion Usain Bolt wey just retire this month.

As far as Mr Lewis dey concerned, Usain bolt no "do anything for di sport."

Mr Lewis no stop there. E still talk for one interview wey e do for India say: "di sport no just be about one person. Nobody wey dey irreplaceable. Track and field don survive many things; Jesse Owens, Carl Lewis, Michael Johnson and now Usain Bolt. Men go come and go but the sport go always remain."

Carl Lewis sef don win nine Olympic gold medals, one silver medal, and 10 World Championships medals of which eight na gold.

Image example Lewis say attention wey people give Bolt dey too much

Jamaican sprinter, Bolt wey many people feel say be di greatest athlete of all time, finish im career dis month for World Championships for London, but na only bronze e get for di 100m.

Dis no be di first time wey Lewis go put mouth for Bolt matter or even inside other people matter. E do am for 2008, and Bolt sharply give am response, say im no need Mr Lewis to tell am whether im dey among the best athletes for di world or not.