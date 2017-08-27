Ghana: Flood alert for White Volta river area

Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO Image example Maize farm wey flood for September 2007 because of White Volta river

Ghana National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) don warn give flood alert for people wey dey live around White Volta river for di Upper East Region.

Dis na because flood fit happen as Burkina Faso dey plan open Bagre dam in the next few days to release excess water.

NADMO say dem dey monitor situation for di area. Dem advise area people and farmers wey dey farm close to di White Volta river make dem no near their farms until dem release water finish.

Abu Ramadan na di National Deputy Director for NADMO, im tell 3News Ghana say, "di fear be say water fit cover plenti farmland and people house."

Di disaster agency move dem headquarter from Accra to Northern Region after flood kill two people, early this year.

Since dis year flood don dey worry small small for different parts of Ghana.

Countries like Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Congo don suffer deadly floods dis year as rain begin fall well well for Africa.

