VMA awards 2017: Kendrick Lamar clear six prizes

Rapper Kendrick Lamar na the big winner for the MTV Video Music Awards wey happen for Los Angeles America on Sunday night.

Him carry six prizes put for pocket go house including best video of the year, for him song 'Humble' and, best hip-hop artist. Dis na after im open the ceremony with live im performance.

Ed Sheeran too win something. Im win artist of the year and im too perform live with rapper Lil Uzi Vert,

Ed Sheeran 'Shape of you' song break record.

Taylor Swift no show. But dem play her new video wey be 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

The video don already popoular ontop youtube.

Swift win one VMA award - best collaboration for 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever', with Zayn Malik.

Susan Bro announce the Heather Hayer foundation wey go help fight hatred.

VMA dis year charge well well for oda matter wey no even concern music. For example, Jared Leto, Pink and Kesha clear dia mind on top discrimination, racism and acceptance, suicide, mental health and body image.

Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Hayer, wey die for anti-racism protest for Charlottesville also climb stage talk. She say ''Dem kill my daughter 15 days ago as she dey protest against racism, "I miss her but I know say she dey here tonight''.

Na double role Katy perry play for MVA, Emcee and Performer.

Katy Perry na the one wey host the show and she come close with her own single Swish Swish with Nicki Minaj.