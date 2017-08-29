VIDEO: Three-storey building collapse for Lagos

Image copyright LASEMA Image example Rescue workers dey try make other buildings for di area no follow collapse

Lagos State don give more details to BBC Pidgin about di big building wey collapse for Ilufe road, Alaba International Market Ojo, Lagos State.

Di market na Nigeria largest electronic market, where thousands of buyers and sellers dey meet everyday. Di building wey fall na three-storey building wey get eight block of flats.

Video show as people gather, dey watch as officials from di Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) dey work to make sure say people no dey trapped inside di area.

General Manager for LASEMA wey be Adesina Tiamiyu tell BBC Pidgin say dem don dey di area since.

"Na di early hours of today dis thing happen; as we put eye, we see say the building don dey show sign say e weak before," na wetin im talk.

LASEMA send video as di thing dey happen to BBC Pidgin

Mr Tiamiyu say nobody die, and nobody carry injury too.

"Recovery operation by LASEMA and other government agency dey go on."

E never too tay wey another building collapse for Obalende, Lagos on 25th of July. Dat one na four-storey building. Na eight people die there and at least 15 people injure.