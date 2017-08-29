Foreign hospital: South Africa minister yab Buhari, others

Image copyright Kopano Tlape Image example E be like say na President Buhari Motsoaledi dey yab

Minister for Health for South Africa, Aaron Motsoaledi, don yab African leaders wey dey travel go abroad for treatment anytime dem dey sick.

Him talk dis one, on Tuesday, for one conference wey more than 30 leaders gather during World Health Organization, WHO annual meeting to discuss how dem fit solve health problems for Africa.

Dem dey do di meeting for Victoria Falls wey dey for Zimbabwe.

Motsoaledi say na only for Africa im dey see say presidents dey always leave dia country go oversea for treatment.

People don complain before on top why presidents like Muhammadu Buhari for Nigeria, Eduardo Dos Santos for Angola and Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe dey always travel abroad for treatment and hospitals and clinics dem for dia own country dey suffer.

Although e be like wetin im talk yab President Buhari small, Nigerian government never respond to that matter.