One video don comot wey show as fire dey burn for di headquarters of Sierra Leone's opposition party.

Kamarainba Mansaray, wey be di leader of di Alliance Democratic Party, opposition party for di country, tell BBC say im believe say someone throw petrol bomb inside di building for early Tuesday morning.

Sierra Leone go do general election for 7 March 2018 and Mansaray na one of the candidates wey dey contest.