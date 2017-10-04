Image copyright Haye Okoh Image example Female official photographers don dey reign for Nigeria

Na one thousand words one picture fit talk. For dis modern age, photographer work don pass to "point and snap".

Wetin e mean for woman wey say na picture she wan dey snap for her life, especially for country like Nigeria?

To come join that one, imagine woman wey be official photographer to big person for government.

Six women wey dey snap big oga dem for Nigeria government follow BBC News Pidgin tori person, Ogechi Obidiebube talk about di things wey dem dey face for dia work everyday.

As e be say na dis women dey snap people wey dey represent Nigerians, na dem dey tell di tori about Nigeria with dia picture.

Image copyright Illusions Imagery Image example “Now, people don accept me, state governors dey feel me sef.” - Tolani Alli

Tolani Alli na di woman wey dey snap Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Nigeria.

She be di first woman wey go be photographer to big government oga for Nigeria.

As na she be di first person wey do this kain work, people yab her well-well when she start, say why dem no carry di work give man.

She say, "dem go always dey talk plenty things for my back and if time don reach to travel go do official work, dem go comot my name."

Tolani no allow that one affect her morale, she just continue to dey do her work.

Image copyright Tolani Alli Image example Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Nigeria as im dey talk for Women's Summit.

Benita Nnachortam wey dey snap Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, talk say di work dey put person life for stand-by.

Image copyright Kenechukwu Nwatu Image example “If I see tori people dey use di picture wey I snap , e dey sweet me” – Benita Nnachortam

Benita say anything fit happen at anytime and "you suppose dey ever ready."

She no go ever forget di day wey she go snap picture, na so people wan use fire burn one woman wey her oga, Governor Amosun save.

Image copyright Benita Nnachortam Image example “Governor work na serious work” - Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun.

"People no too dey rate woman photographers for Nigeria." Dis na how Adesuwa Iyare feel about her work.

Image copyright Adesuwa Iyare Image example “Na di love wey I get for art carry me enter photography work.”

Adesuwa wey be di official photographer to wife of Nigeria Vice-President, Oludolapo Osinbajo, say e no dey easy at all to dey snap person wey dey always waka with security people with dia plenty gun and siren car.

"I go just dey struggle to snap better picture with all di katakata wey dey happen around me."

Image copyright Nguher Zaki Image example Oludolapo Osinbajo and her husband Yemi Osinbajo get female photographers

Nguher Zaki wey bin study Chemistry for University say she fall in love sharp sharp di first time wey she hold camera.

Image copyright Nguher Zaki Image example “I no dey let di fact say I be woman dey affect my work.” - Nguher Zaki

She be di official photographer to Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Nguher say e don tey wey man full photography work but now woman photographers don begin dey change di game.

Image copyright Nguher Zaki Image example Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu

Di official photographer to Nigeria Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo na one woman wey get very strong spirit and her name na Novo Isioro.

Image copyright Theophilus O. Emmanuel Image example “Di thing wey I like pass for my job na to dey work with Prof. Yemi Osinbajo wey be papa, teacher, senior advocate and vice president, all in one” - Novo Isioro

She say di work dey hard but she dey handle am.

Novo believe say woman photographers get mouth well-well for Nigeria and even everywhere for world.

Image copyright Novo Isioro Image example Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, one time when im show face for Calabar

Di brain wey dey behind all di pictures of Nigerian First Lady, Aisha Buhari na Haye Okoh.

Image copyright Haye Okoh Image example “I no dey get time to chop plenty food” - Haye Okoh

Since she start di work, e don help her to dey decide sharp sharp with sense.

For her to take good picture, she go struggle with plenty other man photographers wey fit get muscle pass her.