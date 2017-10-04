Di women wey dey tell Nigeria story with dia camera
Na one thousand words one picture fit talk. For dis modern age, photographer work don pass to "point and snap".
Wetin e mean for woman wey say na picture she wan dey snap for her life, especially for country like Nigeria?
To come join that one, imagine woman wey be official photographer to big person for government.
Six women wey dey snap big oga dem for Nigeria government follow BBC News Pidgin tori person, Ogechi Obidiebube talk about di things wey dem dey face for dia work everyday.
As e be say na dis women dey snap people wey dey represent Nigerians, na dem dey tell di tori about Nigeria with dia picture.
Tolani Alli na di woman wey dey snap Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Nigeria.
She be di first woman wey go be photographer to big government oga for Nigeria.
As na she be di first person wey do this kain work, people yab her well-well when she start, say why dem no carry di work give man.
She say, "dem go always dey talk plenty things for my back and if time don reach to travel go do official work, dem go comot my name."
Tolani no allow that one affect her morale, she just continue to dey do her work.
Benita Nnachortam wey dey snap Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, talk say di work dey put person life for stand-by.
Benita say anything fit happen at anytime and "you suppose dey ever ready."
She no go ever forget di day wey she go snap picture, na so people wan use fire burn one woman wey her oga, Governor Amosun save.
"People no too dey rate woman photographers for Nigeria." Dis na how Adesuwa Iyare feel about her work.
Adesuwa wey be di official photographer to wife of Nigeria Vice-President, Oludolapo Osinbajo, say e no dey easy at all to dey snap person wey dey always waka with security people with dia plenty gun and siren car.
"I go just dey struggle to snap better picture with all di katakata wey dey happen around me."
Nguher Zaki wey bin study Chemistry for University say she fall in love sharp sharp di first time wey she hold camera.
She be di official photographer to Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.
Nguher say e don tey wey man full photography work but now woman photographers don begin dey change di game.
Di official photographer to Nigeria Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo na one woman wey get very strong spirit and her name na Novo Isioro.
She say di work dey hard but she dey handle am.
Novo believe say woman photographers get mouth well-well for Nigeria and even everywhere for world.
Di brain wey dey behind all di pictures of Nigerian First Lady, Aisha Buhari na Haye Okoh.
Since she start di work, e don help her to dey decide sharp sharp with sense.
For her to take good picture, she go struggle with plenty other man photographers wey fit get muscle pass her.