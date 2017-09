Nigeria: Evans say im dey guilty

Image example Evans (first from left) and im gang members

Kidnap suspect, Chukwudi Onwuamadike, wey many people dey call, Evans don tell one Ikeja High Court for Lagos say im dey guilty for di different charges of kidnapping and murder wey di Nigeria Police accuse am for.

Police PRO for Lagos, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, tell BBC this morning say im no fit discuss di charges wey dem dey accuse Evans for since di matter don become court case.

Im say na Police lawyers go decide wetin dem fit talk or no fit talk about di case.

Famous-Cole come add say as Evans dey go court so, dem no want anybody wey no get any business for dia to go near di court.

10 weeks don pass since dem arrest Evans inside Magodo for Lagos Mainland, Western Nigeria.

Police arrest Evans early dis year for Lagos on June 10 after dem start to dey suspect say na im be di main person wey dey control kidnapping, armed robbery for di whole of South-West and South-East parts of Nigeria.