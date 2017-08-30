Nigerian don create robot wey fit smell bomb

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Technology dey now to study how humans dey use dia brains more than ever before

Imagine robot wey be like dog cos e fit smell if you carry bomb for body?

Well one Nigerian man, Oshi Agabi no only tink am, im don do dat kain technology.

Dis technology na computer chip wey dey copy human brain to take catch how bomb dey smell. Im call am Koniku Kore.

Im show people dis technology for TEDGlobal for Tanzania and im feel say dis kain tin fit overtake security for airports.

Oshin Agabi talk say biology na technology

Koniku Kore na machine wey dey mix di wey brain dey work with technology.