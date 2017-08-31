Beauty queen comot after dem say she fat

Image copyright Zoiey Smale Image example Smale say di thing shock am well, well

"She suppose start diet to slim because she too big".

When Miss United Kingdom, Zoiey Smale, hear dis one, her head scatter and she decide say, she no fit do am again.

She come return di crown.

Smale bin dey prepare to represent her country, United Kingdom, for another competition, wey bi Miss United Continents, wey dey happen for Ecuador this year.

Di people wey dey organize dat competition come send message to am say she fat and she suppose start diet to lose weight.

Image example She don dey do Pageants for 11 years

Smale, wey be 28 year old and already don get one pikin, say di tin shock am well well and she first think whether to vex do di competition to show dem pepper.

But she come think am say, who vex epp? Make she just return dia crown because, she no fit represent dat kain reason.

After she drop her crown, she come put di message for social media and she happy as plenty people support her.

No be di first time something like this dey happen. Last year, one beauty queen for Iceland vex drop out from international competition because of di same thing. She talk say, "who no like me di way I be no deserve to get me."