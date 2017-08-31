Cameroun: "Laws no favour English speakers - Activist

Lawyers and teachers for Cameroun don dey do protests against government since.

25 other people don face military tribunal on top the matter.

President Paul Biya don say make the case stop.

But wetin dey make lawyers and teachers comot for street dey protest?

Civil Society Activist, Eric Shu, say na 56 years of oppression wey make di people wey dey speak English for southern Cameroun decide to protest.

"Di reason wey trouble comot for northwest and southwest Cameroun na say di people don tire for di kain laws wey di government dey make wey no favour people wey dey speak English for the country".