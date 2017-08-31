Transfer Season: Who dey where for di final day?

Image copyright Michael Regan/Getty Images Image example Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain don open mouth dey say im wan leave Arsenal because e no like di position dem wan give am

Na only less than ten hours remain make di football transfer window close but di business to buy and sell football players no send that one at all as di market dey move with full force.

Who don comot, who fit comot and who wan comot but no go get chance to do so? Make we look.

First of all, Premier league clubs don spend over £1bn already on top dis transfers wey start for June and e possible say dem fit break record of last year wen dem spend over £1.3bn, as things be.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain don complete im move go Liverpool for Thursday; Arsenal agree free Oxlade-Chamberlain for £35m and Alexis Sanchez fit go join Oxlade-Chamberlain for north

England as Manchester City ready to spend £60m for di Chile international.

Latest tori be say City increase di money on top Sanchez from £50m, after Arsenal dey drag leg on top di matter.

E don tey wey Chile International Alexis Sanchez wan do bye-bye for Arsenal

Arsenal say dem go release Sanchez, only if England international Raheem Sterling join dem.

Then Chelsea don declare say dem want Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater by force, by fire, after Oxlade-Chamberlain no agree join dem.

Wetin good for dis deal dis time be say, Drinkwater too don ready to leave Leicester.

Ross Barkley, like Drinkwater, don ready to waka but im club, Everton, no wan pocket di £25m wey Chelsea put for table; tori for street be say e still dey possible say Barkley fit comot.

Atletico go give £50m to Chelsea for Diego Costa

Still for Chelsea, Diego Costa dey eye im former club wey be Atletico Madrid, because Antonio Conte no get any plans for Costa for Chelsea again.

Di small palava be say, Atletico no get di big money Chelsea want to collect Costa back.

Swansea guy Fernando Llorente dey do medical tests for Tottenham. E go mean say Chelsea go wash dia hand comot for im matter.

Serge Aurier just sign five year contract with Tottenham wey go last till 2022

Llorente na di second big player wey go move come Tottenham, after dem sign Paris Saint-Germain player Serge Aurier for £23m.

Llorente club Swansea don get green light to sign Manchester striker Wilfried Bony and dem close to finish di one year loan for Bayern Munich attacking striker Renato Sanches.

Manchester City don show interest for West Brom and Northern Ireland international Johnny Evans but West Brom don reject di money City flash for dia eye.

E be like say West Brom no wan sell Evans at all because dem also reject di £23m Leicester drop for Evans.