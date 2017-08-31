CAR: Catholic Bishop dey protect 2,000 Moslem refugees

Image copyright Catholic Bishop of Bangassou, Juan José Aguirre Mu Image example Di Christian rebel group wey carry plenty weapon dey wait outside di church compound.

One Catholic Bishop for Central African Republic (CAR) dey protect 2,000 Moslems wey dey fear attacks, especially from Christian militia rebels wey dey try hunt dem down.

Juan José Aguirre Munoz say di refugees dey trapped for di church compound wey dey for south-east CAR.

Munoz tell BBC say di refugees dey at risk of death from anti-Balaka fighters.

Just last week, di humanitarian chief for United Nations (UN) give warning say kill-kill wey be genocide fit happen.

Stephen O'Brien talk say di danger for CAR dey increase and di problem fit worse.

Na since May dis year Moslem refugees don dey come di church compound for Bangassou

Mr O'Brien still talk say: "Di first sign wey dey warn us say genocide fit happen don dey show. We suppose do something now."

CAR don get dis kind tension since 2013, when Moslem rebels wey dey call themselves "Seleka" use force seize government.

People talk say dis Seleka kill plenty people wey no be Moslem.

Di anti-Balaka group wey be ''self defense force'' come begin gather power because of di palava. Na Christians full am, but people dey talk say dem too don do many bad things.

Di meaning of anti-Balaka na "di people wey dey stop bullets" while Seleka mean "coalition" for di popular Sango language.

UN peacekeepers open base for Central African Republic since April 2014

UN say thousands of people don die and at least one million people dey live rough, after dem run comot from their area for CAR since 2013, and na charity organisations dey feed at least half of people wey dey live for CAR.

For June dis year, 13 out of di 14 groups wey dey operate for di country sign one peace agreement with di government but tori be say dis agreement no too get weight.

For dis deal, di groups agree say dem no go fight again if government give dem political representation and allow dis armed groups join di CAR military.

Di church for Bangassou dey 470 km east for di capital city of Bangui

Bishop Munoz say di refugees find help for im seminary after fight start for May dis year, and since then na di church and charity organisations dey take care of dem.

''Around dis area, anti-Balaka fighters no allow di refugees go find food, water or firewood."

Im say dem suppose relocate refugees comot, because many charity organisations no dey work for di area again, even as dem don try beg the anti-Balaka but those ones no wan hear.

Bishop still say dis two groups, anti-Balaka and Seleka, don attack church property before, but im don sign say church na for everybody.

"We no dey separate Moslem person or Christian person; everybody na human being. We suppose protect people wey dey for trouble and whenever dem dey find help."