Kenya: Lawmaker take public transport go work

John Paul Mwirigi, wey be di youngest lawmaker for Kenya don turn to wonder-wonder, when e enter public transport take go di first sitting of Parliament.

Di 23-year-old wey dey represent Igembe South, Meru County after im win election early dis month say im enter bus wey dem dey call Matatu for Kenya from im house to di city. From there, e take leg waka from downtown Nairobi go di National Assembly.

Image example Before im win, John Mwirigi na student wey dey work as boda boda (motorcycle) rider sometimes; e dey here with im Grandmama.

Mr Mwirigi tell local media say im no wan bother any of im colleagues even though dem volunteer to drive am.

Tori be say throughout the two hours wey im siddon with other passengers, nobody recognise im face.

Mr Mwirigi come from poor background, before im win di election , im be boda boda (motorcycle) rider for Maua. During school break im bin dey also work sometimes as labourer for tea factory for di area; im money per day no reach Sh350 wey be about $3.

Image example Mwirigi mama follow am celebrate im election victory; she carry milk give am, as part of their culture

Things fit change now as im don be MP but Mr Mwirigi say im no send all di luxury wey come with im position.

Di time e win election e don tell BBC say na im people make am win, even as im no spend money for campaign.

Hope still dey small, because one of im friend don promise to dey drive am around until im get car.