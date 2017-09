Image copyright Google Image example Eid prayer inside Africa

Muslims all over di world today dey jolificate Eid al-Adha festival.

Di festival na to remember Prophet Ibrahim, when im agree to sacrifice im son Ishmael to God, but come use ram instead. So dat na why people dey use animal now, to show say dem remember.

Image copyright Carmen McCain Image example Eid al-Adha for Kano, Nigeria

Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Cameroun, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast and Niger don already declare public holiday to jolificate di Eid al-Adha.

Image copyright AFP Image example For inside Ashmun cattle market for Egypt, people dey come animal for the festival

Oda Muslims for oda countries for the world day use di day to jolificate for dia own way.

Image copyright EPA Image example Dis girl for Kashmir, wey India dey control, dey put Henna for hand

Image copyright Reuters Image example All dis Sheep wey dey for China capital, Beijing, don ready for customers wey wan jollificate the festival

Image copyright EPA Image example Women dey pray for Bandeh Aceh, Indonesia