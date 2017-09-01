Islam holiest site don start to dey Tweet

Image copyright Twitter Image example During Hajj, Pilgrims suppose waka round di Kaaba seven times

Di Kaaba, wey be Islam's holiest site don start to dey tweet for im Twitter account.

Di Kaaba, wey mean "cube" na building wey dey di middle of di Grand Mosque for Mecca inside Saudi Arabia.

Image copyright Twitter Image example @HolyKaaba account don dey since March 2017

Two days ago, one twitter account wey dey use di same name of di holy site, begin tweet. Di account name na @HolyKaaba and e dey verified.

@HolyKaaba account for Twitter

Dem create am for March 2017

First tweet na "Di Kaaba - peace symbol of Islam" for August 29.

Followers for di account don pass 25,000.

14,000 people watch di first live video wey dem take Periscope do.