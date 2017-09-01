Pictures: Muslims for Nigeria dey enjoy Eid al-Adha
Eid al-Adha na to celebrate di day wey Prophet Ibrahim obey Allah to sacrifice im pickin wey be Ishmael.
-
BBC
To pray, all Muslims must face di direction of where di Kaaba dey.
-
BBC
Dis na very big event for Muslim calendar, na why people dey like to dress well-well.
-
BBC
For dis season, dem dey kill animal like ram or goat, dey share di meat for poor people for area.
-
BBC
People must go mosque or prayer ground to pray and listen to sermon from Koran.
-
BBC
E reach two million people wey don enter Mecca to do Hajj Pilgrimage dis year
-
BBC
Muslims dey always say dis na time for sober reflection, where people go think how their community fit dey peaceful.
-
BBC
After di prayer, na jollification - families and friends dem go come together, chop together
-
BBC
Even old people no fit stay house as all of them must to come pray, give thanks for di Holy Year.
