Pictures: Muslims for Nigeria dey enjoy Eid al-Adha

  • 1 September 2017

Eid al-Adha na to celebrate di day wey Prophet Ibrahim obey Allah to sacrifice im pickin wey be Ishmael.

  • People for inside prayer ground BBC

    To pray, all Muslims must face di direction of where di Kaaba dey.

  • Young men posing for the camera BBC

    Dis na very big event for Muslim calendar, na why people dey like to dress well-well.

  • Pickin for Prayer-ground BBC

    For dis season, dem dey kill animal like ram or goat, dey share di meat for poor people for area.

  • People dey comot prayer ground BBC

    People must go mosque or prayer ground to pray and listen to sermon from Koran.

  • A group of girls BBC

    E reach two million people wey don enter Mecca to do Hajj Pilgrimage dis year

  • Woman beside a green car BBC

    Muslims dey always say dis na time for sober reflection, where people go think how their community fit dey peaceful.

  • Fried Rice in a pot BBC

    After di prayer, na jollification - families and friends dem go come together, chop together

  • Old women at the prayer ground BBC

    Even old people no fit stay house as all of them must to come pray, give thanks for di Holy Year.

