Africa week for pictures: 25 - 31 August 2017

Some of di best photos from across Africa and about Africans dis week.

For Ivory Coast main city wey bi Abidjan, people jollificate for a festival wey dey honour di Ebrie people; dem trace their roots to di Ashanti kingdom.

Di 300-year-old festival inside di Abobodoume area na as dem come from the Ashanti, tribe wey many people know for Ghana. But about 20% of Ivorians dey wey dey trace their root back to groups wey dey related to di kingdom, according to EPA.

On Thursday, one woman busy dey sell clothes for street market inside Cairo, Egypt.

Also for Egypt, man dey hold one sheep before di Muslim sacrifice festival wey bi Eid al-Adha, inside local market for Giza city.

In Kenya, one man carry big sack for di country biggest dumpsite wey dey di capital, Nairobi, before dem ban di use of plastic bags.

One male model dey pose for magazine shoot inside Nigeria largest city wey bi Lagos.

The photos dem na for one magazine wey dem call A Nasty Boy; di magazine aim to push di boundary of masculinity; na so dem add dis photo of men wey dey wear mini-skirts.

One South Sudan rebel pose with im weapon on in first day of rest inside Yondu, near di southern city of Kaya.

The rebels bin dey prepare for attack against government soldiers wey dey based inside the town of Kaya, near Uganda border.

One migrant dey console another one wey dem no allow to return home from detention centre inside Libya capital wey be Tripoli.

On di same day, supporters of activist Kemi Seba celebrate for Senegalese capital Dakar, as dem release am after im arrest for burning CFA banknote.

On Saturday, Libyans wear their traditional cloth to compete for horse race inside Tripoli.

Images courtesy of AFP, EPA, Getty Images and Reuters