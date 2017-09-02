Kenya girls' secondary School catch fire

Na at least seven schoolgirls don die, after their dormitory catch fire at 2am dis morning, for Nairobi, Kenya.

Moi Girls Secondary dey Kibera area of di capital city.

Tori be say dem don rush 16 of di girls wey injure go hospital, while two others dey critical condition.

Di Acting Interior Minister, Fred Matiangi don talk say dem go close down the school for two weeks make them fit carry out investigation to know wetin cause di fire.

We go dey update una we get more news about di matter.