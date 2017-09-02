Hurricane Harvey: 'US need $7.8bn'

Image copyright AFP Image example Dis people wey dey stay Port Arthur, Texas, used bucket to try save some of their property

US President Donald Trump don ask lawmakers for Congress make dem approve $7.8bn to begin help with recovery matter, after flooding destroy homes and property for Texas and Louisiana.

Dis one dey happen as Mr Trump go visit Texas again today.

Officials don say dem go ask for more money as dem dey know di full impact wey tropical storm Hurricane Harvey cause.

Governor of Texas wey be Greg Abbott don say im State fit need more than $125bn; dis one na almost 20 times wetin President Trump don begin ask Congress for.

Meanwhile, dem don allow some area people return to their homes but flood water still dey rise for other areas.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Stephanie Martinez wey dey stay Houston dey try save precious family photos dem from di flood

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney say government go need di money quick-quick, because na almost 500, 000 households don register say dem go need help, either to rent new place to stay, or to repair their house. Tori be say e fit reach about 80% of Texans wey no get flood insurance to cover the wreckage.

Lawmakers go vote on top dis President Trump emergency request next week.

Di hurricane wey start since one week ago, don kill at least 47 people, while 43,000 no get house; dem dey manage for shelters.