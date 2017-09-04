World Cup 2018: Belgium na first for Europe to qualify

Image copyright ARIS MESSINIS/Getty Images Image example Di Red devils of Belgium na one of di strongest teams for Europe

Belgium na di first team for Europe wey go join host Russia for di 2018 World Cup.

Jan Vetonghen and Romelu Lukaku nack Greece two goals, wey make dem win di match 2-1.

During di second-half, Greece and Belgium use only five minutes score reach three goals wey make di fans hail dem on top with jollification.

Vertonghen score di first goal wen di time reach 70 minutes, but Zeca cancel am three minutes later.

Image copyright LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/Getty Images Image example Romelu Lukaku don score ten goals on top seven qualifiers now.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku come head cross from Thomas Meunier in di 74th minute, wey make Belgium win di match and lead Group H, even with two remaining match.

Belgium go join Brazil, Mexico, Iran and Japan as di teams wey don qualify for di World Cup, along with Russia wey get automatic qualification because dem be host country.

Image copyright BBC Sport Image example Belgium don win 7 match out of 8 for di world cup qualifiers

Sabi people talk say France na di team wey hot pass to win dis competition, but dem no try as dem draw with Luxembourg 0-0.

Dis result no good for France, especially as e dey happen three days after dem destroy Netherlands 4-0.

France play for home, get over 70% possession and more than 30 attempts on goal for di match but still dem no fit break Luxembourg.

By di time referee blow final whistle, fans dey vex, begin boo dem.

Di last time France no beat Luxembourg na 1914. Dis result go mean say France dey lead Sweden with only 1 point for Group A; as two match still remain, France hope never too strong.

Germany wey be di current world cup champions go face Norway for Group C today and England go face Slovakia for Group F.