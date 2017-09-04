Japan: Princess Mako don announce engagement

Image copyright Reuters Image example Princess Mako na di eldest grandchild of di Japan Emperor

Princess Mako of Japan don announce say she wan marry person outside di royal family, after di Emperor give am green light.

Dis announcement na di first step for wetin go be one long engagement, before marriage and e go also mean say Princess Mako go lose her royal title and di better things wey royals dem dey enjoy for Japan.

One law for Japan wey dey give people headache no allow women for di royal family keep dia title if dem marry outside di royal family. But di men for di royal family fit marry woman wey no belong, and still keep their title.

For press conference, Princess Mako say di first thing wey make am fall for Kei Komuro, na di way im dey smile wey be like sun.

''Since I be pickin, na di time I don know say I no go get royal title when I marry," na wetin she talk.

''While I don work to help di Emperor and I do di work wey person from royal family suppose do well-well, e dey sweet me to do wetin l want do with my own life.''

Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image example Because di Japan royal family don reduce 11 out of 12 branches wey fit be royal, e no possible for any Princess dem wey remain to find any royal man marry.

Dis official announcement na di work of di Japan Imperial Household, after media for Japan don carry dis engagement tori since May 2017.

Kei Komuro na 25 years old, and dis fiancé of Princess Mako, dey work for law chamber.

Di couple first meet for university five years ago.

For di press conference, Komuro talk say Princess Mako na like person wey perch for corner dey give am attention, like moon.

Princess Mako sef na 25 years for age, and she be di eldest pickin of Prince Fumihito, wey dey go by di official title Prince Akishino.

She dey study for doctorate degree for university and she dey work for museum as researcher.

Na since July dis announcement suppose comot, but after one rain disaster hit western Japan, dem postpone am.

Image copyright Getty/AFP/Reuters Image example Di royal family for Japan dey reduce fast

Di wedding suppose happen next year, dis na according to NHK, wey be di national public broadcaster for Japan.