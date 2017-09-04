Royal Baby: Duchess of Cambridge dey expect third child

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di couple carry their two children, George and Charlotte, go for official visit to Poland for July

Di Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dey expect their third child; Kensington Palace na im announce am.

Di Queen of England and di two families dey "delighted with the news."

Like her two pregnancies before, di Duchess wey be 35 years old, dey suffer from hyperemesis gravidarum; dis one na severe morning sickness.

She no go carry out di engagement wey she bin wan do for di Hornsey Road Children Centre inside London today.

According to di statement, dem don dey take care of Duchess Catherine, for Kensington Palace.

Di Duke and Duchess don get one son, George wey be four years old, and one daughter, Charlotte wey be two years old.

With dis other two pregnancies, di couple announce dem before di 12-week mark - when most women don do their first scan - because of say hyperemesis gravidarum dey disturb di Duchess.

Her first pregnancy dem reveal am when she just dey few weeks pregnant with Prince George, after dem admit her for hospital December 2012.

Her second pregnancy with Princess Charlotte dem announce am for September 2014, when dem dey treat her for palace for dis same condition.

Image copyright PA Image example Di growing family dey together for di Queen 90th birthday

Di pickin when dem dey expect go become di fifth in line to di throne - behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

One change - when stop royal sons to take front position over their female siblings for di line of succession - start for March 2015.

Dis pickin go be di number six great-grandchild of di Queen of England.

Prime Minister Theresa May don tweet her congratulations to di couple; she say na "fantastic news."