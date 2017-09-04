Kenya Election: 17th October na di new date

Image copyright Alamy

Kenya Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, IEBC, don tell BBC say na Tuesday 17th October, 2017 dem go do fresh presidential election.

Image example Opposition been accuse Kenya Electoral body of corruption.

Na Kenya Supreme court cancel di last election wey President Uhuru Kenyatta win after judges say di election dey ''invalid, null and void''. Na opposition party candidate, Raila Odinga, carry am go court.

IEB Communication officer, Andrew Limo, say na only President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition Raila Odinga go contest, even though na eight candidates contest for di election wey dem cancel.

But, di other contestants don dey react ontop di matter.

One of the Presidential candidates, Ekuro Aukot, talk say di decision dey illegal and im ready to challenge di matter for court.