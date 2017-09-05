North Korea nuclear crisis: Kim Jong-un way na 'begging for war'

Image copyright AFP Image example Ms Nikki Haley wey be di US envoy to di UN, bin dey talk to UK envoy Mr Matthew Rycroft, before di UN Security Council meeting

Wetin North Korea leader Kim Jong-un dey do be like person wey dey beg for war. Dis na wetin di US envoy to di United Nations (UN) talk.

Di UN bin call emergency meeting because North Korea refuse to listen to world leaders - dem do stubborn-head, fire their latest and most powerful nuclear bomb on Sunday 3 September, sotay China feel di shake-shake of dis bomb.

Na for dis meeting for New York na im Nikki Haley say America no want war, but her country patience get limit.

Tori be say di US go begin decide with UN on how to make tougher sanctions on top North Korea.

China, wey be ally, or paddy-paddy with North Korea, don say make everybodi return to talk about di matter, while Switzerland don offer to do referee; dem wan put eye and mouth, so dat di discussion no go turn to fight-fight.

Meanwhile South Korea don dey prepare their navy - those ones do live-fire drills on Tuesday 4 September, where dem fire missile too, even though dem no use nuclear weapon.

South Korea still warn say if North Korea provoke dem, "we go immediately hit demback, bury dem for sea." Na Yonhap news agency report dis one

As all dis one dey go on, report bi say North Korea fit still dey test new missiles dey go.

Di bomb wey dem test on Sunday na underground dem fire am. Sabi people say di thing dey like three times the size of di bomb wey destroy di whole of Hiroshima, Japan, for 1945.

Other things wey dey happen na:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel say she go push for stronger EU sanctions on top North Korea; she agree with US President Donald Trump through phone say dem need handle North Korea with strong hand.

Japan don dey plan how dem go comot nearly 60,000 Japanese people wey dey live or visit South Korea, in case war happen. Na Nikkei Asian Review report dis one.

Image copyright Reuters Image example North Korea release new photo of their leader Kim Jong-un on Monday 4 September

'Time for talk-talk'

Ms Haley say na only when world leaders use tough sanctions, na im dis problem go solve, as North Korea go see reason for diplomatic talk-talk.

"War no be wetin di United States want...we no want am now, but our country patience no dey unlimited," na wetin she add.

China own envoy to di UN wey be Liu Jieyi, repeat im call say make everybodi dey calm, begin talk how to handle di matter.

Im say: "dis issue we must solve am peacefully...China no go ever allow palava and war."

Switzerland President Doris Leuthard say na time for people to join hand.

"We dey ready to offer ourself as mediator. I think for di next weeks, plenty things go depend on how di US and China go fit influence dis crisis," na wetin she talk, from Berne.