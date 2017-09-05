Kenya elections: Odinga fit no participate

Image copyright Reuters Image example Odinga say di changes wey Kenya need to do credible elections never dey ground

After Kenya Supreme Court cancel di presidential election come fix date for another one on 17 of October, opposition leader Raila Odinga talk say im party no ready to participate.

Mr Odinga say e no make sense to make di same mistake two times and still dey expect make di result different.

According to im, plenty things dey wrong with how Kenya electoral commission IEBC take handle di presidential elections and so, no need to go back until some legal and constitutional changes go happen.

Di Supreme Court rule on Friday 3 September say di evidence wey Odinga NASA party present for court show say elections no happen at all.

IEBC don talk say e ready to do re-run of elections between opposition party NASA and Uhuru Kenyatta ruling party Jubilee on 17 October.

But Odinga dey argue say, since first elections no happen according to di country constitution, e mean say na repeat dem suppose repeat di elections, no be re-run.

He say re-run dey only happen when no presidential candidate get reach 50 plus one per cent as par wetin constitution talk.