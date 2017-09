Image copyright Heinz-Josef L├╝cking Image example Plenty countries for di world get nuclear factory like dis one wey dey for Grohnde in Germany

North Korea dey everybody mouth now because of how dem just dey do nuclear bomb test anyhow. Di thing don vex many countries so tay dem don do emergency meeting for United Nations to find how dem go hammer dem with sanctions.

Nuclear weapon na serious matter for di world but different countries dey use am for different things. Some na to generate electricity and some na for military.

Image copyright Reuters/KCNA Image example North Korea leader, Kim Jong-un, don test one very powerful nuclear weapon

Dem say North Korea wan by force become nuclear super power so that other countries go dey fear them.

But nuclear super power dey for Africa?