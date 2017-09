Nigeria: How doctors strike dey affect people

Image example LUTH na one of di federal hospitals wey join di strike wey start on Monday

For di gate of Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, everything look normal, on Tuesday. For inside di hospital, activity dey go on normal and people dey waka up and down. But things no be as e look.

Dis na di second day wey resident doctors for Nigeria dey strike and di ones for LUTH follow join as dem no dey treat patients.

Resident doctors na di ones wey dey live for inside hospital. Dem be post graduate doctors wey dey train for main government hospitals.

Dr Adebayo Sekumade, wey be President of di Association of resident doctors for LUTH, tell Helen Oyibo of di BBC News Pidgin say di reason dem dey on strike na because of plenty issues like government dey owe dem money, dem never do entry point for officers, pay grade and pension matter.

Him say government don comot dem from pension for two years and dem want make government put dem back inside.

"Angry doctor na unsafe one. As soon as dem don settle us on top all di matter, we go cancel di strike. No be say dem go give us everything we dey want but we dey negotiate. If dem sweet us for belle, we go take am."

Image example Na resident doctors plenty pass for government hospital and na dem dey treat patients

How di strike go affect patients ?

Dr Sekunmade say no be all doctors for LUTH join di strike, as consultant doctors dey treat patients.

Di hospital dey also transfer patients to other hospitals like private ones wey doctors dey work.

''We go make sure say patients no suffer, we go transfer dem to hospital wey be say other doctors dey wey go fit take care of dem.

Meanwhile, government don tell other doctors wey no join di strike say make dem fill in di gap so that patients no go suffer.