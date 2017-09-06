Image copyright Liam Smith Image example You don ever go date wey bad reach like this?

Woman wey take her hand, pack her poo-poo comot di toilet of man wey she dey friend because ''e no gree flush'' enter trouble, after she go try collect di poo-poo back.

The woman wey dey learn gymnastics, just start to waka with Bristol student, Liam Smith, for di first time, when she take fear troway di poo-poo comot for window.

Instead make di thing land for garden, di poo-poo come jam between two windows wey no dey open wide.

Di lady decide to carry her thing back; she use head enter the small space wey di poo-poo bin dey, but na so she come trap for there, and trouble start.

Mr Smith say im no get choice but to call fire service make dem help remove di girl, along with her poo-poo.

Now, im don dey try raise money to repair di windows wey break, so e write all di tori for inside one University of Bristol crowd funding page.

Liam Smith meet di woman through social media

Mr Smith write say: ''I go one Tinder (social media app) waka with di woman and we end up for di house wey l dey share. Di evening waka nice; we eat for one popular chicken restaurant, drink beer small, and then we end up for my house, where we continue to dey drink wine and watch movie."

Di poo-poo dey trapped between two windows

Im say di woman go im toilet and when she return, she begin dey shake, as she tell am wetin she do.

The toilet window dey open but another window dey block am, and na only one small gap dey separate dem.

Before Mr Smith fit run go look for hammer, di woman don climb with her head first. Na so she come jam, hook for there.

Im say ''...after di fire brigade show, dem surprise with wetin dem see but dem organise themselves."

The woman no get any wound, after di firemen pull am out, but di bathroom window don spoil finish.''

So far, Mr Smith don raise more than £1200 to repair im window.

Dis amount pass di original target of £200 wey im bin dey find, so im and di woman don agree to give some of di money to charities dem.

Di woman no wan come out, show face for media, but Mr Smith say im don meet her since di thing happen and ''we know no wetin fit happen for future."