Government say doctors strike no follow agreement

Resident doctors for Nigeria never go work since Monday September 4, 2017 on top their pension, and other matter

Nigeria government say dem no believe as Resident doctors for government hospitals change their mind, go strike, after di six-point agreement wey dem bargain with di country Health Ministry.

Dis na di reaction of di Ministry of Labour and Employment for Nigeria, as dem hear say true-true di doctors don drop all their medicine, refuse to enter work.

Resident doctors na di ones wey dey live for inside hospital. Dem be post-graduate doctors wey dey train for di main government hospitals.

Di doctors wey join bodi as di National Association of Resident Doctors begin strike on Monday 4 September 2017 because of plenty matter, including say government dey owe dem money, dem never do entry point for officers, pay grade levels and pension too.

As di matter don be like dis, di government say di meeting wey dem bin plan to hold with di doctors on 2 November 2017, dem go must happen today, for inside di Labour and Employment Minister office, from 12 o'clock, dis afternoon.

Na for inside Facebook post na im di Labour and Employment ministry for Nigeria say dem shock on top wetin di doctors don do

'Nigeria resident doctors strike dey wrong' - NMA President

For their side, di resident doctors say dem no happy say government don comot dem from pension for two years; dem want make government put dem back inside.

But di government say dis one no follow for wetin dem agree with di doctors.

Na so Ministry of Labour and Employment carry paper come outside say health matter dey very important to President Buhari government, so dem go do every-every to make sure say di doctors go back to work.