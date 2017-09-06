Nigeria: How Cholera kill 14 people for IDP camp

Image copyright AMINU ABUBAKAR Image example Dis na how dem dey prepare food for most IDP camps

Many people wey get cholera for Muna Garage IDP camp for Borno State in Nigeria no wan go clinic or take treatment.

Borno, wey dey north east of di country don dey news again but no be because of Boko Haram or food shortage matter.

Dis time na cholera kill fourteen and catch more than three hundred others for inside Muna Garage camp.

For almost three weeks now, different government and international organisations like UNICEF and World Health Organisation dey try their best to manage di situation.

Dem no support media player for your device Cholera for Muna Garage camp

Why e reach three weeks

Tori people don dey wonder why one outbreak dey take long to manage.

UNICEF WASH specialist, Noor Bakhsh, tell BBC News Pidgin say, di outbreak last three weeks na because of different reasons.

Di IDPs dey hide say dem get cholera. So, na for night dem dey bury dead body of family members wey die of cholera.

"But dem no dey bury di dead body as dem suppose to bury person wey cholera kill."

People wey don catch am no wan go clinic and dem no wan use di chlorinated water wey suppose help dem well again because dem dey fear say di water fit make dem no born children again.

He talk say another challenge be say, some IDPs believe say di cholera na punishment from God.

Di rainy season sef no dey help mata as e dey help spread di cholera more.

Image copyright EU/ECHO/Isabel Coello Image example Many women for IDP camps no get di things wey dem need to take care of demself

IDP camp no dey clean

Just like plenty other camps, di living condition for Muna Garage camp no good at all.

Before di cholera outbreak, di camp no just dey clean at all because of poor hygiene practice.

Hygiene practice mean say environment must dey clean and food and water must dey clean too.

Experts say as di environment no dey clean, e dey easy for food and water to contaminate.