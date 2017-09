Image copyright AFP Image example For India dem dey rape pikin wey dey less than 16 years every 155 minutes and pikin wey dey under 10 na every 13 hours

India Supreme Court don give permission for 13 years India pikin wey carry belle because of rape to remove di pregnancy.

Di girl dey 32 weeks pregnant so she need permission from court to remove di belle because India law no dey allow abortion after 20 weeks.

Her lawyer tell BBC say di abortion go happen on Friday.

Na as her papa and mama carry her go hospital sake of say she too fat na im dem find out say she get belle.

Di girl say na her papa colleague for office na im rape am. police don arrest di man.

Na three judges for bench make di decision based on doctor report.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example 50 percent of rapists know di pikin wey dem rape. Usually dem be people wey di children sabi and trust.

Di report say whether dem remove di belle for di girl or not, di risk wey she go face na di same.

Dr Nikhil Datar, wey discover di bella on 9 August say di court order na correct "breaking judgement".

Dis case dey happen only some days after one 10 years pikin wey dem rape for India born baby girl for Chandigarh city, north India.

Di 10 year girl been dey 32 weeks when court no gree give her permission to remove her pregnancy because e "too risky".

Na di same thing happen for May for Haryana, north of India where one step-father rape im 10 years step-pikin. Court allow di girl do abortion.