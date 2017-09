E don enter three days now wey resident doctors for Nigeria dey strike. Dem dey complain say government dey cheat dem ontop plenty things.

Government sef don dey meet leaders of the Association of Resident doctors over di strike. Dem say dem no believe say di doctors change their mind, go strike, after di six-point agreement wey dem bargain with di country Health Ministry.

Dr Adebayo Sekumade talk to BBC News Pidgin about di reason dem dey strike.