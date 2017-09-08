Image copyright Nigeria Police Image example Na since August Dike escape from police hand.

Police for Nigeria don catch Ifeanyi Dike, wey been escape from police custody for August .

Di special anti-robbery squad catch am for Jos, Plateau State, north central Nigeria early morning on Friday.

On di 21st of August 2017, Ifeanyi Dike run commot from police hand for police station for Port Harcourt, south south Nigeria.

Police bin arrest am with body parts of one eight year old girl, wey dem say im kill for rituals.

Im escape dat time cause many reactions from Nigerians as police come under hammer say how dem take allow di suspect escape.

Image copyright Cordelia Eke/Twitter Image example Nigerians react ontop social media.

Dike na 200 level student of di University of Port Harcourt wey dem arrest as dem suspect say im also rape di girl before im kill am.

Rivers State Police talk say im bin dey go throway di body when dem catch am.

Di papa of di girl wey join di search party to look for im pickin when she disappear talk say di suspect na im relation.