South Sudan: US don blacklist top officials

Security forces dey escort South Sudan soldiers wey dem suspect say rape five foreign aid workers come kill one local journalist

US don sanction two South Sudanese officials and di country former army chief.

Donald Trump administration say dis na warning to di government of President Salva Kiir, as innocent people don dey face more attacks inside di country civil war wey don dey go on, for four years.

Dem blacklist Malek Reuben, Riak Rengu, di deputy chief of defense for logistics inside South Sudan army; Paul Malong, former army chief wey President Kiir sack for May; and d Michael Makuei Lueth, di Minister of Information.

Na for statement wey di U.S. Treasury Department put for their website on 6 September na im dem say US take di action against dis men because dem dey "destabilize South Sudan."

This blacklisting mean say dem don freeze any asset like money, house, land or car wey dis men get for inside US, or wey dey tied to di US financial system.

One opposition soldier wey dey waka inside Thonyor for Leer, South Sudan on 11 April.

Di three men no go fit see these things to use again.

Mawien Makol, wey bi di talk-talk person for South Sudan foreign affairs ministry, say US decision no good.

"Dis sanctions fit spoil our efforts rather than help di efforts," Mr Makol talk.

Tori be say im dey talk about one 2015 peace deal wey South Sudan get hand inside.

Nathaniel Oyet, wey bi senior official for di opposition SPLA-IO group, dey happy with wetin US do.

Im say di announcement from US "come late small; we for want am like yesterday. Dis one don give us confidence say Donald Trump government go solve di palava for South Sudan.