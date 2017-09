Kenya: Police don arrest 'car thieves' wey naked for street

Image example People still dey wonder about wetin dem see for Mombasa

For Kenya, one witch doctor and three men don enter hot water , after di publicity stunt wey dem arrange to make people rush come meet di witch doctor don land dem inside police cell for Mombasa.

Di palava start when people begin gather for di coastal city, because two men dey waka around di streets naked; sotay one of them carry snake around im neck.

Na so mud cover dem for bodi, and tori be say dem be suspected car thieves, wey don mad.

As people continue dey look, dey shock dey go, na im another tori come out say na one powerful native doctor do di men strong thing, because dem steal car.

But e no too tay before police investigate, come see say all na lie.

BBC tori person Wanyama wa Chebusiri say local media report say di matter start when di car owner bin go report to police say im vehicle dey miss, but police no fit find di car.

Tori be say di owner come waka go meet one witch doctor, wey ask for $1,000.

Di witch doctor bin tell di car owner say make e no worry, because those wey steal im car go soon begin dance naked, dey confess for one of di busiest streets for Mombasa.

But di whole thing get plenty question mark.

One policeman don tell tori people say everything na plan to help di witch doctor begin see plenty-plenty customer. Na so im confirm say police don arrest di witch doctor, di two naked men and even di man wey bin first report say somebodi thief im car.